Wednesday forecast: Morning storms, mainly dry this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Showers/storms will continue to push through northeast Kansas this morning where flooding and lightning remains the highest risk. We’re also continuing to monitor the hail/wind risk. While there does remain several opportunities for storms after this morning’s round in the next 8 days, the chances for widespread rain are low with most of the storms chances occurring at night possibly lasting into the morning hours.

Heat continues to be the biggest threat especially by Friday lasting into the weekend. While temperatures will be cooler today and tomorrow, the humidity will remain high leading to heat indices 3-5° above the actual air temperature. By this weekend we could be dealing with heat indices anywhere from 100-110°. Cloud cover will remain a factor for the week ahead as far as how cool it stays (or how warm it gets with more sun).

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms this morning with a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry conditions this afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Around 80° near the Nebraska border and may get up in the mid-upper 80s near I-35. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. North wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds (indications of a general decrease in cloud cover). Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

There does remain a slight chance of storms Thursday night however most spots will remain dry. This will lead to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies Friday with highs really heating up in the 90s.

The temperatures continue to get hotter for Saturday which looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs around 100°. There are indications that there may be a few storms Friday night and also Saturday night into Sunday morning so we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as needed.

As temperatures continue to gradually cool down next week back down closer to 90° by next Wednesday we’ll continue to monitor the storm chances at night to see if any storms impact the area the following day. As mentioned above the chances for any widespread storms moving through are low at this time so it’ll be more hit and miss.

Taking Action:

Storms are likely this morning with most spots dry this afternoon. Any outdoor chores you need to get done before the heat takes over you have through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon it gets dangerously hot with any extended activity outside not recommended. Even over the weekend lows don’t cool down as much as they have been able to do all season with many spots only dropping in the upper 70s. Keep checking back often with our storm chances this week as we continue to fine tune the details.

Hail/wind threat with storms Wednesday morning (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

