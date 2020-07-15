Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

The company announced the policy will begin July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Walmart said 65% of its stores are already located in areas where there is a government face mask mandate.

Company leaders say the policy change comes as they look to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart will have an employee dedicated to enforcing the company’s requirements at store entrances.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the company said. “We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Sam’s Club members who show up without a mask will be provided a complimentary mask.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Gray DC
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump spoke exclusively with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Tuesday to discuss the launch of the “Find Something New” campaign.

Coronavirus

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

News

TPS sets example for school districts nationwide

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be featured in a national webinar on the reopening of schools after COVID-19.

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Ivanka Trump says she doesn’t believe going to college is the right path for everyone.

Latest News

News

KSU College of Education Remote learning survey

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
KSU College of Education Remote learning survey identifies challenges for reopening schools

National

UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed again by weather

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls for president to resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mary Trump speaks in her first interview since publishing a book about her family and uncle, President Donald Trump.