Very hot weekend on the way

Very hot weekend ahead
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Foggy conditions are possible late tonight. Temperatures will drop the middle 60s by sunrise Thursday.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny, with highs near 90 and light winds. Humidity will be a little higher Thursday pushing the heat index to around 95.

Friday morning we may see a few storms before sunrise, but afternoon Friday will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will chase 100 Friday with a heat index between 105 and 110.

Saturday and Sunday will remain scorching hot with heat index values of 105 to 110.

