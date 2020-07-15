USD 383 announces draft reopening plan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 announces a draft of the reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 draft says it will be offering two main options for students for the upcoming school year as well as two contingency options in case COVID-19 mandates more safety precautions.

USD 383′s draft says the first option is on-site learning. This option offers the following:

A return to the school campus and classroom.

Teachers providing in-person instructions 5-days a week.

Instruction in core subjects and electives.

Block schedule for grades 7-12.

Elementary students stay with one group of students for the majority of the day.

Accommodations and support services.

Transportation for eligible students.

School meals available at all school locations.

Eligibility to participate in athletics pending KSHSAA requirements.

Limited extracurriculars.

District technology provided to each student.

Strengthened disinfecting and preventative health measures.

Masks required for all students and staff.

Social distancing as much as possible.

USD 383′s draft says the second primary option is remote learning and offers the following:

Online learning for students not comfortable returning to campus.

Students will be assessed on the same standards and competencies as on-site students.

Students must have daily connection with a teacher.

Students must maintain a daily log of activities equal to a school day signed by the student and parent and submitted to the school district.

Instruction in core subjects.

Accommodations and support services provided.

Eligible to participate in athletics.

Limited extracurricular activities.

Meals not available at school.

District technology provided to each student.

Internet access required.

USD 383′s draft says Contingency Plan A draft requires hybrid learning and offers the following:

Students will be divided into two groups and alternate on-site instruction.

On remote days, students must maintain a daily log of activities equal to a school day signed by the student and parent and submitted to the district.

Wednesdays: all students will participate in remote learning and teachers will do individual checks.

Buildings will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays and on the weekends.

Accommodations and support services.

Transportation for eligible students.

School meals available when students are on campus.

Full athletic schedule pending KSHSAA requirements.

Extracurricular activities and events.

District technology provided to each student.

Strengthened disinfecting and preventative health measures.

Internet access required.

Maskas required for all students and staff.

Social distancing will be followed as much as possible.

Contingency Plan B is an all-distance learning plan draft according to the district and offers:

Online learning for all students.

This plan will be activated by the district if schools must close due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Students will be assessed on the Kansas standards competencies.

Students must have daily connection with a teacher.

Students must maintain a daily log of activities equal to a school day, signed by the student and parent and submitted to the school district.

Instruction in core subjects.

Accommodations and support services provided.

Meals not available at school.

District technology provided to each student.

Internet access required.

USD 383′s draft says the learning options and school calendars are planned based on current public health recommendations and may be subject to change based on public health mandates.

