Two killed Tuesday afternoon in truck-motorcycle crash in Cloud County

Two people from Hutchinson were killed Tuesday afternoon in a truck-motorcycle crash in Cloud County, authorities said.
Two people from Hutchinson were killed Tuesday afternoon in a truck-motorcycle crash in Cloud County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a car-motorcycle crash in Cloud County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on K-9 highway, about 3 miles west of Concordia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Suzuki VL800 motorcycle was eastbound on K-9 highway attempting to negotiate a curve when it struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Both people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Michael Eugene Kaufman, 67, of Hutchinson, who was riding the motorcycle, and Delinda Lea Kaufman, 67, of Hutchinson, who was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The patrol said it wasn’t immediately known whether either was wearing a helmet or eye protection.

The driver of the pickup truck, Matthew Curtis Blad, 45, of Beloit, was reported possibly injured. There was no record of him being transported to a hospital.

The patrol said Blad was wearing a seat belt.

