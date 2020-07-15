TPS offers mental health support to those affected by death of 13-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Superintendent sent out an email offering mental health services to students affected by the death of 13-year-old Mercedes Holford.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says it is with tremendous sadness that she shares a middle school student, Mercedes Holford, 13, tragically died on Tuesday, July 14, as a result of a domestic matter in her home.

Dr. Anderson says mental health teams at the school are offering support to those directly impacted by Holford’s death.

“We are respecting the privacy of family members, and we ask our parents to please do the same,” says Dr. Anderson. “Mercedes was a wonderful student who will be greatly missed. This tragedy is devastating to our entire school community.”

Dr. Anderson says parents should contact their child’s principal if they have any mental health needs or if the family has any needs at this time.

“Please keep the family and all impacted in your thoughts and prayers,” says Dr. Anderson.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.