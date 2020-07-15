Advertisement

TPS sets example for school districts nationwide

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be featured in a national webinar on the reopening of schools after COVID-19.

Topeka Public Schools says it is partnering with the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development on Thursday, July 16, at 12 p.m. for a national webinar, “Respond, Reimagine, Restart,” which will focus on planning for the upcoming school year.

TPS says the webinar will have breakout sessions for educators and principals to collaborate with one another on a national level over issues facing education today on various tracks such as operational and budget considerations, equitable decisions on instruction, safety concerns and preparing educators supporting students and families.

ASCD says currently over 12,000 people have signed up for the webinar to hear superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson discuss the TPS reopening plans.

The District says it would like to thank ASCD for the opportunity to share the TPS reopening policies as a guide for school districts nationwide.

ASCD says the last day to register for the webinar is today, Wednesday, July 15, is the last day to register. Registration can be done here.

For more information on the webinar or the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development visit the ASCD website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSU College of Education Remote learning survey

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
KSU College of Education Remote learning survey identifies challenges for reopening schools

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Morning storms, mainly dry this afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Brief cool down today/tomorrow but still humid

News

South Topeka apartment fire causes estimated $3,000 in damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A south Topeka apartment fire that occurred late Tuesday afternoon causes $3,000 in damage.

News

One killed, one injured Tuesday night in van-semi crash in Montgomery County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was killed and another person was injured in a van-semi crash Tuesday night near Coffeyville.

Latest News

News

Two killed Tuesday afternoon in truck-motorcycle crash in Cloud County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two killed in truck-motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Cloud County.

News

- clipped version - clipped version

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 News at 10 -- Second District Congressman Steve Watkins said he did nothing wrong after being charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor.

News

U.S. Rep. Watkins maintains he did no wrong

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Second District Congressman Steve Watkins said he did nothing wrong after being charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor.

Sports

West team prepares for Kansas Shrine Bowl on day two of practice

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Preparation for the 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is underway for the West squad.

News

Rossville pool to open Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Repairs are completed at the Rossville Community Pool, which will open this Friday!

Local

K-State’s remote learning survey provides insight to continuing distance learning in Elementary and High Schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
More than 800 Kansas teachers, counselors and administrators participated in K-State’s College of Education survey, sharing their experiences of adapting their teaching methods to distance learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.