TPS sets example for school districts nationwide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be featured in a national webinar on the reopening of schools after COVID-19.

Topeka Public Schools says it is partnering with the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development on Thursday, July 16, at 12 p.m. for a national webinar, “Respond, Reimagine, Restart,” which will focus on planning for the upcoming school year.

TPS says the webinar will have breakout sessions for educators and principals to collaborate with one another on a national level over issues facing education today on various tracks such as operational and budget considerations, equitable decisions on instruction, safety concerns and preparing educators supporting students and families.

ASCD says currently over 12,000 people have signed up for the webinar to hear superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson discuss the TPS reopening plans.

The District says it would like to thank ASCD for the opportunity to share the TPS reopening policies as a guide for school districts nationwide.

ASCD says the last day to register for the webinar is today, Wednesday, July 15, is the last day to register. Registration can be done here.

For more information on the webinar or the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development visit the ASCD website.

