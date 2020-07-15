Topeka Zoo teaming up with 501, United Way for July 17 event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and USD 501 on Friday, July 17 for families looking to check out the animals and get a bite to eat.

USD 501′s Spark Program usually holds this event at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, but they’ve decided to move it to an open-air location due to COVID-19.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature booths from a dozen vendors, a book giveaway, a scavenger hunt and a free meal for children under 18.

501′s Child Nutrition Specialist Chris Wagner says the event is a fun way to get kids excited about reading and make sure they’re getting proper nutrition.

Wagner also says precautions are in place to ensure the safety of all guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event is free to the first 300 attendees

