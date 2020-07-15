Advertisement

Topeka Zoo teaming up with 501, United Way for July 17 event

(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and USD 501 on Friday, July 17 for families looking to check out the animals and get a bite to eat.

USD 501′s Spark Program usually holds this event at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, but they’ve decided to move it to an open-air location due to COVID-19.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature booths from a dozen vendors, a book giveaway, a scavenger hunt and a free meal for children under 18.

501′s Child Nutrition Specialist Chris Wagner says the event is a fun way to get kids excited about reading and make sure they’re getting proper nutrition.

Wagner also says precautions are in place to ensure the safety of all guests and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event is free to the first 300 attendees

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas cities receive $18.5 million for road improvements

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Cities in Kansas are receiving $18.5 million for road improvement projects.

News

Supreme Court appoints 2 to Client Protection Fund Commission

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two members to the Client Protection Fund Commission.

Coronavirus

Manhattan High School cancels 2020 in-person graduation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan High School has canceled its 2020 in-person graduation commencement.

News

13 News at Six -- Advisors Excel shows renovated buildings at Gage Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News at Six -- Advisors Excel shows renovated buildings at Gage Center

Latest News

News

District Attorney defends timing in Watkins filing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says timeliness, not politics, led to his Tuesday evening announcement of criminal charges against U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins.

Coronavirus

Kansas climbs to almost 300 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 21,000 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,933 positive cases.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes school reopening to after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner, Shawn Wheat and Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has delayed the opening of schools until after Labor Day.

News

After 3 recent slayings, Topeka has recorded 15 homicides so far in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka has 15 homicides so far in 2020, the same as total for 2019.

Local

Boys & Girls Club holds annual “Stuff the Bus” Event

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held its annual Stuff the Bus event on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 7 new COVID-19 positive tests and 4 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seven new positive COVID-19 tests and four new recoveries.