Topeka Public Schools cancel rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 has announced that they have cancelled the rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies due to the dangers of COVID-19.

Topeka Public Schools announced they would hold in-person graduation ceremonies on July 25th, but as of Wednesday, those plans have been cancelled.

“It is too dangerous to host an in person graduation ceremony next week and it is cancelled. Fortunately, as a proactive measure, we held a virtual ceremony on May 16, 2020 and we honored our seniors at that time. We also have a special graduation keepsake for every student and the high school principals will be contacting their parents regarding the schedule to pick up diplomas and the keepsake item by appointment.”

Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural high schools have rescheduled their graduation ceremonies, but have not said if they plan on still holding them after the most recent announcements from Gov. Laura Kelly.

The graduations will take place at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on August 2, 2020. Shawnee Heights graduation will be at 1 p.m., Seaman will be at 4 p.m., and Washburn Rural will be at 7 p.m.

