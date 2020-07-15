Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools cancel rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies

(MGN Image)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 has announced that they have cancelled the rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies due to the dangers of COVID-19.

Topeka Public Schools announced they would hold in-person graduation ceremonies on July 25th, but as of Wednesday, those plans have been cancelled.

Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural high schools have rescheduled their graduation ceremonies, but have not said if they plan on still holding them after the most recent announcements from Gov. Laura Kelly.

The graduations will take place at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on August 2, 2020. Shawnee Heights graduation will be at 1 p.m., Seaman will be at 4 p.m., and Washburn Rural will be at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washburn Rural splits commencement ceremonies

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Washburn Rural High School’s Class of 2020 will have a split commencement ceremony.

State

Kansas State Board of Education votes to approve school reopening guidelines

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Kansas State Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve guidelines school districts across the state can use to reopen.

News

Teacher Protest

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Teachers, parents and concerned citizens protest re-opening schools in the fall.

News

Kansas State Board of Education votes to approve school reopening guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve guidelines school districts across the state can use to reopen.

News

Narcotics search warrant ends in the arrest of two Topekans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A narcotics search warrant has ended in the arrest of two Topekans.

Latest News

Sports

KSHSAA activities delayed under Gov. Kelly’s executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
All Kansas school sports and activities will be delayed along with the start of school until after Labor Day under Gov. Kelly’s executive order.

News

USD 383 announces draft reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 announces its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Kansas State Board of Education accepts school reopening guidance document

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education has accepted the school reopening guidance document announced in Governor Kelly’s news conference on Wednesday, July 15.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to delay schools reopening until after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Department of Education released a draft of its recommendations for schools to reopen in the fall.

News

Suspect in Topeka February homicide bound over for trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chad Thomas Cuevas has been bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court in relation to a February homicide.