Topeka Public Schools cancel rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 has announced that they have cancelled the rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies due to the dangers of COVID-19.
Topeka Public Schools announced they would hold in-person graduation ceremonies on July 25th, but as of Wednesday, those plans have been cancelled.
Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Washburn Rural high schools have rescheduled their graduation ceremonies, but have not said if they plan on still holding them after the most recent announcements from Gov. Laura Kelly.
The graduations will take place at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka on August 2, 2020. Shawnee Heights graduation will be at 1 p.m., Seaman will be at 4 p.m., and Washburn Rural will be at 7 p.m.
