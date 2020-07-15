TFD works with local businesses to address fire codes during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department Inspectors are working with local businesses to ensure safety during COVID-19.

The City of Topeka says the Topeka Fire Department Inspectors are working with local businesses to ensure the safety of customers and employees of local businesses during COVID-19.

The City says COVID-19 has caused some local businesses to change the way customers enter and exit their store so the TFD Inspections Division has been working in partnership with many businesses to make sure the public’s safety is not compromised by new entrance requirements.

According to the City, businesses are allowed to close the entrance, as long as the doors have panic hardware allowing them to be opened as an exit in case of an emergency. It says closing them so customers cannot come into the business is perfectly legal, however, businesses are not allowed to block exits with physical barriers preventing patrons from using the doors as an emergency exit.

The City says it wants to remind businesses that physically blocking a fire exit is illegal.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.