Suspect in Topeka February homicide bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chad Thomas Cuevas has been bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court in relation to a February homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Chad Thomas Cuevas has been bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court. Cuevas was charged in relation to the homicide of Emerson Duane Downing in February of 2020.

Kagay says on Feb. 17, law enforcement was called to the area of 1534 NW Tyler a little after 1 p.m. in reference to a hit and run.

Officers say upon arrival they located Downing laying in a field next to a walking trail. They say Downing had been struck and run over by a vehicle and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Law enforcement says shortly before 1:10 p.m. they located the suspect vehicle driven by Cuevas and he was taken into custody.

Kagay says on Tuesday, July 14, at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, the Court found probable cause for Cuevas to stand trial on the single charged count of premeditated murder in the first degree.

According to the DA, Cuevas remains in custody on a $1 million bond and his case has been set for arraignment at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Kagay says the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case and anyone with information related should report it to law enforcement immediately. This charge is an allegation of criminal conduct only, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty says Kagay.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.