Advertisement

Supreme Court adds new member, reappoints seven to Judicial Education Advisory Committee

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed seven members to the Judicial Education Advisory Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it appointed Court of Appeals Judge Sarah Warner to the Judicial Education Advisory Committee and reappointed seven other members.

The Court says Warner will complete the unexpired term of Steve Leben, who stepped down from the Court of Appeals in June to teach at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law.

The Supreme Court says it reappointed the following:

  • District Judge Neil Foth, who serves in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County;
  • District Judge Linda Gilmore, who serves in the 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties;
  • District Judge Eric Godderz, who serves in the 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties;
  • District Magistrate Judge Paula Hofaker, who serves in Phillips County in the 17th Judicial District;
  • District Judge Ryan Rosauer, who serves in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties;
  • District Magistrate Judge James Schroeder, who serves in Rawlins County of the 15th Judicial District; and
  • District Judge Christopher Smith, who serves in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County.

The Court says their terms began July 1 and will end June 30, 2023.

According to the Court, the Judiciary Education Advisory Committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for Kansas appellate judges, district judges and district magistrate judges. Members include judges from each of the state’s judicial departments, a representative from the Office of Judicial Administration and an appellate judge.

The Court says other members of the Committee are:

  • District Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell, who serves in Pawnee County of the 24th Judicial District
  • District Magistrate Judge Wade Dixon, who serves in Greeley County of the 25th Judicial District
  • District Judge Steven Hornbaker, who serves in the 8th Judicial District
  • District Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones, who serves in Chase County of the 5th Judicial District
  • District Magistrate Judge Paula Keller, who serves in Cheyenne County of the 15th Judicial District
  • District Judge John Weingart, who serves in the 22nd Judicial District, composed of Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties
  • District Judge Robert Wonnell, who serves in the 10th Judicial District
  • Denise Kilwein, director of education for the Office of Judicial Administration, is a nonvoting member

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPS offers mental health support to those affected by death of 13-year-old

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Public Schools Superintendent sent out an email offering mental health services to students affected by the death of 13-year-old Mercedes Holford.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Crime

Wichita man pleads guilty to growing illegal mushrooms

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Wichita man pleaded guilty to growing hallucinogenic mushrooms on Wednesday, July 15.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Staying cool today from morning rain

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Brief cool down today/tomorrow but still humid

Latest News

News

Governor set to announce fall plan for Kansas schools

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Shawn Wheat
Gov. Laura Kelly has set a Wednesday afternoon news conference to announce her plan for Kansas schools this fall.

News

Kansas one of least risky states for at-risk youth

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas ranks in the bottom 10 for states with most at-risk youth.

News

Kansas advance balloting numbers are in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Secretary of State Office has received numbers for the first day of advance voting.

News

TFD works with local businesses to address fire codes during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Fire Department Inspectors are working with local businesses to ensure safety during COVID-19.

News

2020 Agricultural Growth Summit to be held virtually

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a virtual 2020 Ag Summit.

News

TPS sets example for school districts nationwide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be featured in a national webinar on the reopening of schools after COVID-19.