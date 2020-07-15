Supreme Court adds new member, reappoints seven to Judicial Education Advisory Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed seven members to the Judicial Education Advisory Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it appointed Court of Appeals Judge Sarah Warner to the Judicial Education Advisory Committee and reappointed seven other members.

The Court says Warner will complete the unexpired term of Steve Leben, who stepped down from the Court of Appeals in June to teach at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law.

The Supreme Court says it reappointed the following:

District Judge Neil Foth, who serves in the 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County;

District Judge Linda Gilmore, who serves in the 26th Judicial District, composed of Grant, Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties;

District Judge Eric Godderz, who serves in the 4th Judicial District, composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties;

District Magistrate Judge Paula Hofaker, who serves in Phillips County in the 17th Judicial District;

District Judge Ryan Rosauer, who serves in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties;

District Magistrate Judge James Schroeder, who serves in Rawlins County of the 15th Judicial District; and

District Judge Christopher Smith, who serves in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County.

The Court says their terms began July 1 and will end June 30, 2023.

According to the Court, the Judiciary Education Advisory Committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for Kansas appellate judges, district judges and district magistrate judges. Members include judges from each of the state’s judicial departments, a representative from the Office of Judicial Administration and an appellate judge.

The Court says other members of the Committee are:

District Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell, who serves in Pawnee County of the 24th Judicial District

District Magistrate Judge Wade Dixon, who serves in Greeley County of the 25th Judicial District

District Judge Steven Hornbaker, who serves in the 8th Judicial District

District Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones, who serves in Chase County of the 5th Judicial District

District Magistrate Judge Paula Keller, who serves in Cheyenne County of the 15th Judicial District

District Judge John Weingart, who serves in the 22nd Judicial District, composed of Brown, Doniphan, Marshall, and Nemaha counties

District Judge Robert Wonnell, who serves in the 10th Judicial District

Denise Kilwein, director of education for the Office of Judicial Administration, is a nonvoting member

