Supreme Court appoints 2 to Client Protection Fund Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two members to the Client Protection Fund Commission.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it appointed Jon Newman and Colleen Stein to 3-year terms on the Client Protection Fund Commission.

The Court says Newman is a lawyer from Wichita and Stein is a nonlawyer from Dodge City. Their terms began July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.

According to the Court the Lawyers Fund for Client Protection, which the Commission oversees, compensates people who suffer economic loss as a result of dishonest actions by Kansas Lawyers. It says the fund is financed by annual registration fees paid by lawyers to practice law in Kansas.

The Court says of the roughly 11,100 lawyers actively licensed to practice in the sate, about 20 each year are subject to claims made to the client protection fund.

The Commission says it is composed of one judge, four actively practicing lawyers and two non-lawyers.

The Court says other members are as follows:

Ann Adrian, a nonlawyer, Newton

Carrie Allton, lawyer, Lawrence

Christopher Sook, lawyer, Hays

David Trevino, lawyer, Lawrence

District Judge Teresa Watson, who serves in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County

