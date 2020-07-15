Advertisement

Supreme Court appoints 2 to Client Protection Fund Commission

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two members to the Client Protection Fund Commission.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it appointed Jon Newman and Colleen Stein to 3-year terms on the Client Protection Fund Commission.

The Court says Newman is a lawyer from Wichita and Stein is a nonlawyer from Dodge City. Their terms began July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.

According to the Court the Lawyers Fund for Client Protection, which the Commission oversees, compensates people who suffer economic loss as a result of dishonest actions by Kansas Lawyers. It says the fund is financed by annual registration fees paid by lawyers to practice law in Kansas.

The Court says of the roughly 11,100 lawyers actively licensed to practice in the sate, about 20 each year are subject to claims made to the client protection fund.

The Commission says it is composed of one judge, four actively practicing lawyers and two non-lawyers.

The Court says other members are as follows:

  • Ann Adrian, a nonlawyer, Newton
  • Carrie Allton, lawyer, Lawrence
  • Christopher Sook, lawyer, Hays
  • David Trevino, lawyer, Lawrence
  • District Judge Teresa Watson, who serves in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas cities receive $18.5 million for road improvements

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Cities in Kansas are receiving $18.5 million for road improvement projects.

Coronavirus

Manhattan High School cancels 2020 in-person graduation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan High School has canceled its 2020 in-person graduation commencement.

News

13 News at Six -- Advisors Excel shows renovated buildings at Gage Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 News at Six -- Advisors Excel shows renovated buildings at Gage Center

News

District Attorney defends timing in Watkins filing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says timeliness, not politics, led to his Tuesday evening announcement of criminal charges against U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas climbs to almost 300 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 21,000 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,933 positive cases.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes school reopening to after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner, Shawn Wheat and Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has delayed the opening of schools until after Labor Day.

News

After 3 recent slayings, Topeka has recorded 15 homicides so far in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka has 15 homicides so far in 2020, the same as total for 2019.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 7 new COVID-19 positive tests and 4 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seven new positive COVID-19 tests and four new recoveries.

News

Shawnee Co. Undersheriff running for Morris Co. Sheriff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The current Undersheriff for Shawnee County is on the ballot for Sheriff, but in Morris County.

News

KBI investigation underway after discovery of explosives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a joint investigation after improvised explosive devices were discovered in Logan County.