Stormont Vail works through staffing issues presented by COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is continuing to work through staffing issues presented by COVID-19 and urges residents to practice precautions to slow the virus.

Stormont Vail Health says COVID-19 has affected its staff with exposures that may result in illness and quarantines. It says it is continuing to work through staffing issues presented by this and urges everyone to practice precautions to slow the virus.

“As our region and the state of Kansas continue to see increases in COVID-19 positive cases,” says Matthew Lara, public relations specialist for the hospital. “It’s important to make sure we are taking care of ourselves and our team members.”

Lara says earlier in the pandemic he encouraged Stormont Vail Health leadership to do daily check-ins with team members. He says it is important that communication be regular, to reinforce the importance of individual contributions and to remind each other to be safe.

The hospital says there are many resources like the professional assistance line through Stormont Vail Behavioral Health. For a list of resources visit the Stormont Vail Health website.

Lara says the Joint Commission recently provided insights on the importance of promoting the psychosocial well being of health care teams during a crisis. He says the Commission stated that predominant stressors reported by health care workers during the pandemic have been insufficient resources and lack of personal protective equipment, fears of infection, feelings of isolation from family and harassment from the community for enforcing protective measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Commission says it also notes that it is not just those on the front lines being impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. Other team members such as those in environmental services, nutritional services, imaging, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, physical and occupational therapy, security, social work, chaplains and more have also been affected it says.

Lara also says the increases seen last week in the number of hospitalization due to the virus and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests continue. He says as of July 15 the hospital is caring for 22 COVID-19 positive inpatients, the most it has had since the pandemic reached the region. There are also additional inpatients wh are persons under investigation with tests pending. He says the numbers indicate a definite trend up in the spread of the virus in Topeka communities.

The hospital says the rate of positive tests is based on a week-long average of the tests performed during that timeframe. The percentage of positive tests as of Monday, July 13, was 10%, according to the hospital. It says this does not include tests that are performed on patients before procedures.

Stormont Vail Health says it recommends the following to keep individuals safe and healthy:

Wear masks in public areas.

Wash your hands.

Social distance by at least six feet.

Avoid crowds.

