South Topeka apartment fire causes estimated $3,000 in damage

A south Topeka apartment fire that occurred late Tuesday afternoon caused an estimated $3,000 in damage, officials said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An apartment fire late Tuesday afternoon in south Topeka caused an estimated $3,000 in damage, officials said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the Meadowlark Apartments complex at 1601 S.W. 37th Terrace.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said first-arriving crews found light smoke coming from a basement apartment at the complex.

The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the room where it started, Harrison said.

All occupants of the apartment building were able to make it outside safely on their own, Harrison added.

No tenants were displaced as a result of the fire, Harrison said.

After a preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire was undetermined, but more likely than not was accidental, Harrison said.

The fire resulted in an estimated $2,500 in damage to the building and $500 to its contents.

Harrison said working smoke detectors were present in the building.

