Shawnee Co. Undersheriff running for Morris Co. Sheriff

Shawnee County Undersheriff, Jay Simecka.
Shawnee County Undersheriff, Jay Simecka.(Shawnee County Sheriff Office | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The current Undersheriff for Shawnee County is on the ballot for Sheriff, but in Morris County.

Jay Simecka is listed on the Morris County Republican primary election ballot for Sheriff, against longtime incumbent, Scott Coover.

Simecka says he has lived in Morris County for the past six years and meets the requirements to run for office in that county.

According to Angela Lewis, Human Resources Director for Shawnee County, there isn’t a residency requirement to be employed by Shawnee County.

Simecka says he has talked with Sheriff Brian Hill about his run and has his support.  Hill also told Simecka that if his run for office is unsuccessful, he will still be the Shawnee County Undersheriff.

There isn’t a democrat on the ballot for Sheriff in Morris County, so the winner of the primary would be the presumptive winner in the general election.

The primary is August 4th.

