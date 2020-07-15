Advertisement

Rossville pool to open Friday

Shallow side of the swimming pool
Shallow side of the swimming pool(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those living in Rossville will have somewhere close to swim by the end of the week.

Repairs are completed at the Rossville Community Pool, which will open this Friday. The repairs included lining a gutter return beneath the pool basin and fixing two joints in pipes underneath the pool deck -- which had to be drilled through to reach the pipes.

The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. every day. Multiple safety measures will be in place, including an hourly sanitation break, daily deep cleaning, and monitoring employees for symptoms.

