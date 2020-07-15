Riley Co. sees 7 new COVID-19 positive tests and 4 recoveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seven new positive COVID-19 tests and four new recoveries.

Riley County Emergency Management says the county has seven new positive COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, July 14, and four new recoveries. It says the totals for the county are now 136 active and 232 recovered.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan reports no COVID-19 patents and four peoples under investigation currently hospitalized.

Riley Co. Emergency Management says the KDHE reports a count of 331 for Riley Co., however, that number is incorrect and the actual total is 371.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.