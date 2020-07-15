Advertisement

Police continue investigations into recent homicides

Topeka police on Wednesday were continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of Crystal D. Andrews, 37, and Mercedes M. Holford, 13, both of Topeka, whose bodies were found early Tuesday in a house at 512 S.W. 5th.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police on Wednesday were continuing their investigations into three shooting deaths that occurred within six hours of each other earlier this week in the capital city.

The first slaying was reported around 8 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay

Topeka police officials earlier identified the homicide victim as Harry T. Jenkins, 66.

The second incident in which two people were found shot to death was reported around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday at a residence at 512 S.W. 5th.

The victims in that case were identified as Crystal D. Andrews, 37, and Mercedes M. Holford, 13, both of Topeka.

On Wednesday, Topeka Public Schools officials said Holford had recently completed seventh grade at Robinson Middle School.

No arrests have been reported in either case.

According to police officials, the three slayings brought to 15 the number of homicides so far in 2020 in Topeka, the same number that was recorded in all of 2019.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

