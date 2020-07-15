One killed, one injured Tuesday night in van-semi crash in Montgomery County

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Paul T. Workman, 62, of Parsons.

The collision was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on US-75 highway at Montgomery County Road 2600. The location was about 6 miles northwest of Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Kenworth semi-trailer was on County Road 2600 and attempting to back down the roadway when a 2017 Ford transit van that was southbound on US-75 struck the vehicle in the middle of the trailer.

Workman, who was driving the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the van, Lindon A. Allen, 47, of Parsons, was reported to be seriously injured. Allen, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., for treatment.

The driver of the semi, Christopher R. Kretzer, 49, of Savannah, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Kretzer was wearing a seat belt.