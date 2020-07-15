Narcotics search warrant ends in the arrest of two Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant has ended in the arrest of two Topekans.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill says his department has arrested two suspects following the completion of a search warrant in the 3000 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. on Wednesday, July 15.

Shawnee Co. deputies say along with he Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Topeka Police Department and Rossville Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 3000 block of SW Arrowhead Rd.

Deputies say they located cocaine, THC concentrates, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Luke B. Devlin, 20, of Topeka, and Jack P. Meyers, 27, of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

