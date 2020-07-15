Advertisement

Narcotics search warrant ends in the arrest of two Topekans

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant has ended in the arrest of two Topekans.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill says his department has arrested two suspects following the completion of a search warrant in the 3000 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. on Wednesday, July 15.

Shawnee Co. deputies say along with he Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Topeka Police Department and Rossville Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 3000 block of SW Arrowhead Rd.

Deputies say they located cocaine, THC concentrates, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Luke B. Devlin, 20, of Topeka, and Jack P. Meyers, 27, of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washburn Rural splits commencement ceremonies

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Washburn Rural High School’s Class of 2020 will have a split commencement ceremony.

State

Kansas State Board of Education votes to approve school reopening guidelines

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Kansas State Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve guidelines school districts across the state can use to reopen.

News

Teacher Protest

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Teachers, parents and concerned citizens protest re-opening schools in the fall.

News

Kansas State Board of Education votes to approve school reopening guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve guidelines school districts across the state can use to reopen.

Latest News

Sports

KSHSAA activities delayed under Gov. Kelly’s executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
All Kansas school sports and activities will be delayed along with the start of school until after Labor Day under Gov. Kelly’s executive order.

News

Topeka Public Schools cancel rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
USD 501 has announced that they have cancelled the rescheduled in-person graduation ceremonies due to the dangers of COVID-19.

News

USD 383 announces draft reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 announces its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Kansas State Board of Education accepts school reopening guidance document

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education has accepted the school reopening guidance document announced in Governor Kelly’s news conference on Wednesday, July 15.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to delay schools reopening until after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Department of Education released a draft of its recommendations for schools to reopen in the fall.

News

Suspect in Topeka February homicide bound over for trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chad Thomas Cuevas has been bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court in relation to a February homicide.