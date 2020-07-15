Mayetta man arrested on marijuana charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta man has been arrested on marijuana charges following a search warrant.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says shortly before noon on Tuesday, July 14, his office served a search warrant to a Mayetta residence following an ongoing investigation into the distribution of marijuana.

Deputies and detectives say they served a search warrant located at 15464 150th Rd., Mayetta and as a result seized U.S. currency and marijuana from the residence.

Terry Lynn Fox, 57, was arrested in relation and transported to the Jackson Co. Jail where he was booked for distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, using a communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation and no drug tax stamp.

