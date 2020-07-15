Advertisement

Mary Trump calls on president to resign

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mary Trump called on her uncle, President Donald Trump, to resign.

She said it in an interview tied to her tell-all book.

She also spoke about visiting Trump in the White House in 2017, a few months after the inauguration.

This is her first television interview. In the first clip from the ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, she essentially says that her uncle is unfit for office and dangerous.

"And I just remember thinking, 'He seems tired. He seems like this is not what he signed up for, if he even knows what he signed up for,'" she said. "And I thought his response was actually more enlightening than my statement. And he said, 'They won't get me.' And so far, looks like he's right."

In response to the question of what she would say to him if she was in the Oval Office now, she said "resign."

The president's brother, Robert Trump, took Mary Trump and her publisher to court to try to block the book's release and block her from talking about it.

The New York Supreme Court lifted a temporary restraining order Monday, allowing her to promote her book.

She is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., who died after a long bout with alcoholism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. ABC contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Gray DC
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump spoke exclusively with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Tuesday to discuss the launch of the “Find Something New” campaign.

Coronavirus

Study examines effectiveness of different kinds of masks

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
With so many different mask types out there, you may be wondering which ones are going to protect you and others the best. The answer may surprise you.

News

TPS sets example for school districts nationwide

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Public Schools will be featured in a national webinar on the reopening of schools after COVID-19.

National Politics

White House, business leaders join forces to help workers train for in-demand jobs

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
In an exclusive interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Ivanka Trump says she doesn’t believe going to college is the right path for everyone.

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

Latest News

News

KSU College of Education Remote learning survey

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
KSU College of Education Remote learning survey identifies challenges for reopening schools

National

UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed again by weather

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

National

Explosion threat eases at burning Navy warship in San Diego

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON Associated Press
Days of battling flames deep within the USS Bonhomme Richard were bearing fruit and the blaze could be declared out sometime Wednesday.

National

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lynn Elber
The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias.

National Politics

Mary Trump calls for president to resign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mary Trump speaks in her first interview since publishing a book about her family and uncle, President Donald Trump.