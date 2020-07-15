Advertisement

Marshall announces Point-of-Care testing for nursing homes

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Marshall applauds point-of-care testing for nursing homes.

Congressman Marshall says following a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, he announced point-of-care diagnostic testing for nursing homes throughout the nation to further protect the nation’s most vulnerable residents.

“This is a huge step forward in allowing our nursing homes to further open to visitors and allow residents to once again hug family and friends,” said Rep. Marshall. “This is the latest is a series of steps President Trump and this administration have taken to support our health care providers, protect our Seniors and deliver essential resources to our long-term care facilities. I have been working directly with HHS and state long-term care associations to advocate for the resources and equipment required to safely reopen nursing homes. This is a huge step forward for our seniors and those who care for them.”

Marshall says starting the week of July 20, nursing homes across the country will receive devices and tests targeted to facilitate on-site testing among nursing home residents and staff. He says through this crucial action, nursing homes will be able to augment their current capacity for COVID-19 testing, bolstering their response and helping to further prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

For more on point-of-care testing for nursing homes visit the HHS website.

