Manhattan High School cancels 2020 in-person graduation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High School has canceled its 2020 in-person graduation commencement.

Manhattan High School says it has made the tough decision to cancel its 2020 Commencement In-Person Ceremony. The school says its hope was that the community’s mass gathering capacity would have continued to increase leading up to Sunday, Aug. 2, however, Riley County’s current mass gathering limit is 50 people.

The school says it held discussions with the Riley County Health Department earlier in the week, and they stated that the limit may increase with the next order, but it will not increase enough to accommodate the 1,500 to 2,000 people expected.

MHS says it has communicated with Kansas State University throughout the summer about the possibility of using their facilities, however, this continues to not be an option.

The school says it has developed two options for the MHS Class of 2020 Graduates to be honored and students can take part in either, both or none.

The first option, the school says, is on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 12-4 p.m. students may come to West Campus with their family members to receive diploma covers in caps and gowns and have a photo opportunity. The school will set up on the west side of the courtyard off of the Sunset Street parking lot. District office administration, the board of education members and the MHS principal will be present for the presentations and photos.

The school says diploma covers will be on the graduation table with decorations, balloons and MHS as the backdrop. Students will have the opportunity to have parents take pictures or the school will have someone present that can take the picture for students. It says there is no need to schedule a specific time for this event.

MHS says the second option is students are invited to be included and honored during the MHS Commencement In-Person Ceremony on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bramlage Coliseum. Students will have time to make that decision if wanting to take part in it. They should make sure they keep their caps and gowns and will need to notify Mrs. Janelle Walters at JJANELLES@usd383.org by Thursday, April 1, 2021. The school says it will put those interested on a list that it needs to contact and keep informed leading up to the 2021 Commencement Ceremony.

MHS says it will begin working with Will Bannister and Allen Zhang to record commencement speeches and post it on multiple social media sites.

“To the class of 2020, I’m sorry that so much has been taken from you,” says MHS Principal, Michael Dorst. “You have handled the past four months with patience, understanding and poise. You are and will always be an absolute example for all Manhattan High School students.”

