Advertisement

Manhattan High School cancels 2020 in-person graduation

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High School has canceled its 2020 in-person graduation commencement.

Manhattan High School says it has made the tough decision to cancel its 2020 Commencement In-Person Ceremony. The school says its hope was that the community’s mass gathering capacity would have continued to increase leading up to Sunday, Aug. 2, however, Riley County’s current mass gathering limit is 50 people.

The school says it held discussions with the Riley County Health Department earlier in the week, and they stated that the limit may increase with the next order, but it will not increase enough to accommodate the 1,500 to 2,000 people expected.

MHS says it has communicated with Kansas State University throughout the summer about the possibility of using their facilities, however, this continues to not be an option.

The school says it has developed two options for the MHS Class of 2020 Graduates to be honored and students can take part in either, both or none.

The first option, the school says, is on Sunday, Aug. 2 from 12-4 p.m. students may come to West Campus with their family members to receive diploma covers in caps and gowns and have a photo opportunity. The school will set up on the west side of the courtyard off of the Sunset Street parking lot. District office administration, the board of education members and the MHS principal will be present for the presentations and photos.

The school says diploma covers will be on the graduation table with decorations, balloons and MHS as the backdrop. Students will have the opportunity to have parents take pictures or the school will have someone present that can take the picture for students. It says there is no need to schedule a specific time for this event.

MHS says the second option is students are invited to be included and honored during the MHS Commencement In-Person Ceremony on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bramlage Coliseum. Students will have time to make that decision if wanting to take part in it. They should make sure they keep their caps and gowns and will need to notify Mrs. Janelle Walters at JJANELLES@usd383.org by Thursday, April 1, 2021. The school says it will put those interested on a list that it needs to contact and keep informed leading up to the 2021 Commencement Ceremony.

MHS says it will begin working with Will Bannister and Allen Zhang to record commencement speeches and post it on multiple social media sites.

“To the class of 2020, I’m sorry that so much has been taken from you,” says MHS Principal, Michael Dorst. “You have handled the past four months with patience, understanding and poise. You are and will always be an absolute example for all Manhattan High School students.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: moments ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Coronavirus

The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The U.S. hits a new single-day record number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

Kansas climbs to almost 300 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 21,000 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,933 positive cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

National

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Organizers have canceled the 2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 7 new COVID-19 positive tests and 4 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County has seven new positive COVID-19 tests and four new recoveries.

Coronavirus

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

Coronavirus

Governor of Oklahoma tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans.

National

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Wednesday.