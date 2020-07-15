KSHSAA activities delayed under Gov. Kelly’s executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All Kansas school sports and activities will be delayed until after Labor Day under Gov. Kelly’s executive order.

As a result, the Kansas State High School Activities Association will not release any information Friday as planned about resuming fall activities.

Instead, the organization says it will “go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate.”

The KSHSAA released this statement Wednesday:

“The KSHSAA believes participation in school and school activities is critical for the students of Kansas and we strive to provide those opportunities for students this fall. This Friday (7/17) the KSHSAA had planned to distribute considerations and guidance for all fall activities to take place starting August 17. With the announcement today (7/15) from Governor Kelly, we will not release any information Friday. Rather we will go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate.”

