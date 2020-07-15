Advertisement

KBI investigation underway after discovery of explosives

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOGAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting a joint investigation after improvised explosive devices were discovered in Logan County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says it along with the Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation after improvised explosive devices were discovered in Logan Co.

The KBI says on Monday, July 13, at 9:20 a.m. the Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to request assistance after explosive devices were discovered on a property at 2504 U.S. Highway 83 in rural Logan Co. It says a search warrant was then executed and KHP’s Hazardous Device Unit and the ATF are working to secure and render the explosives safe.

The KBI says also assisting at the scene are the Kansas Department of Transportation, Logan Co. Fire Dept., Logan Co. EMS and Thomas County Emergency Management and is asking the public to avoid the area.

According to the KBI, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-671-3288.

