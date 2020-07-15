Advertisement

Kansas one of least risky states for at-risk youth

(KTUU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks in the bottom 10 for states with most at-risk youth.

WalletHub says with about 11% of young Americans neither working nor in school, exposing them to a greater risk of poverty and violence, the personal-finance website released its report on 2020′s States with the Most At-Risk Youth.

WalletHub says to determine where young Americans are not faring as well as others in their age group, especially during a time where local economies have been ravaged by COVID-19, it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key indicators of youth risk.

The study says states with most at-risk youth are:

  1. Louisiana
  2. District of Columbia
  3. Arkansas
  4. Alaska
  5. Mississippi
  6. New Mexico
  7. Alabama
  8. Nevada
  9. West Virginia
  10. Oregon

The study says the states with the least at-risk youth are:

  1. Utah
  2. New Jersey
  3. Massachusetts
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Minnesota
  6. North Dakota
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Kansas
  9. Iowa
  10. Virginia

WalletHub says Lousiana has the highest share of disconnected youth, 20%, which is almost three times higher than in North Dakota, the lowest at 7%. According to the study, New Mexico has the highest share of youth without a high school diploma, a little over 17%, which is a little over two times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at a little over 7%. The study says Mississippi has the highest share of overweight or obese youth, almost 57%, which is almost two times higher than in Idaho, the lowest at a little under 33%.

According to Wallethub, Vermont has the highest share of youth using drugs, almost 39%, which is a little over two times higher than in Utah, the lowest at a little over 16%. It also says Nevada has the highest share of homeless youth with almost 1%, which is 26 times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest at 0.02%.

The study shows that Kansas ranks 37 for youth with the least education and employment and 39 for the state with the least healthy youth.

To see where other states rank or read more on its methodology visit WalletHub.com.

