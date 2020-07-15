2020 Agricultural Growth Summit to be held virtually

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a virtual 2020 Ag Summit.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has moved its fifth annual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth to a virtual platform due to COVID-19.

The KDA says starting July 20, farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and other industry professionals across the state are invited to join the department online as agriculture leaders from across the state network, collaborate and engage with others from throughout all corners of Kansas agriculture.

According to the KDA, the Kansas Ag Growth Summit has become known as a time when all of the agriculture industry sectors gather in one place, with one goal - growing Kansas agriculture. It says, unfortunately, this year, after much consideration and regard for the health and safety of everyone in the industry, it made the decision to move the 2020 Ag Growth Summit from in-person to a virtual experience.

“The KDA Ag Growth team is disappointed that we are unable to hold the 2020 Summit in person, but we are excited about the possibilities of what a virtual Summit could entail,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We have preserved the key elements from past gatherings, including interactive sessions designed to promote action and engagement within specific sectors of the Kansas agriculture community, but instead of all taking place at one time and in one place, they will be spread over several weeks.”

The KDA says beginning July 20, the Summit will begin with sector breakout sessions held via online webinars. The sessions will take place over a 4-week period and will be recorded for easy access if one is unable to participate on the day of the event.

The KDA says in addition, there will be three sessions covering “crossover” topics that impact Kansas agriculture as a whole. It says crossover topics will cover Agriculture’s Voice in Statewide Initiatives (Aug. 17), Protecting Our Supply Chain During COVID-19 (Aug. 18) and Trade (Aug. 19). According to the department, these discussions will include guest speakers and industry leaders and will also be recorded for later viewing.

According to the KDA, there is no cost to participate in any part of the Ag Growth Summit, but registration is required. A link will be sent to those that register to enable them to connect to the sessions they wish to attend. Register for sector sessions, crossover sessions and the main Summit webinar on the KDA website.

The KDA says details regarding dates and times of the sector sessions, as well as speakers and specific agenda items, can be found on the KDA website as well.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says whether online or in person, it remains committed to its purpose - to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry.

