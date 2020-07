Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 15.

Wednesday, Jul. 15 3:00 PM Kansas Governor Laura Kelly holds coronavirus (COVID-19) press briefing

Location: Kansas State Capitol, SW 8th & SW Van Buren, Topeka, KS

Weblinks: http://www.kansas.gov, https://twitter.com/GovLauraKelly

Contacts: Lauren Fitzgerald, Kansas Governor's Office, lauren.fitzgerald@ks.gov, 1 785 581 4730

Thursday, Jul. 16 12:00 PM House Veterans Affairs subcommittee legislative hearing - Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee legislative hearing, with testimony from bipartisan Reps. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Mike Bost, Colin Allred, Steve Watkins, Anthony Brindisi, Jim Banks, Antonio Delgado, and Eleanor Holmes Norton; National Cemetery Administration Deputy Under Secretary for Finance and Planning Mathew Sullivan; Veterans Benefits Administration Insurance Service Executive Director Dan Keenaghan, and Compensation Service Deputy Executive Director Laurine Carson; Veterans Health Administration National Director of Veterans Justice Programs Sean Clark; Veterans of Foreign Wars National Legislative Service Deputy Director Mathew Doyle; Wounded Warrior Project Vice President for Government Affairs Jose Ramos; Disabled American Veterans Deputy National Legislative Director for Benefits Shane Liermann; and National Organization of Veterans' Advocates Executive Director Diane Boyd Rauber + written statement from Paralyzed Veterans of America

Location: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://veterans.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/VetAffairsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 1 202 225 9756