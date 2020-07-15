Advertisement

Kansas climbs to almost 300 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 21,000 positive cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,933 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths, 11 more than Monday, July 13, and 20,933 cases, 875 more than Monday.

The KDHE also says there have been 1,393 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 218,441 negative tests.

The KDHE says county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 8
  • Anderson – 18
  • Atchison – 45
  • Barber – 3
  • Barton – 64
  • Bourbon – 42
  • Brown – 23
  • Butler – 114
  • Chase – 6
  • Chautauqua – 5
  • Cherokee – 57
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 34
  • Clay – 14
  • Cloud – 26
  • Coffey – 57
  • Comanche – 3
  • Cowley – 90
  • Crawford – 328
  • Decatur - 3
  • Dickinson – 22
  • Doniphan – 27
  • Douglas – 490
  • Edwards – 8
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 67
  • Ellsworth – 14
  • Finney – 1,571
  • Ford – 2,046
  • Franklin – 99
  • Geary – 126
  • Gove – 2
  • Graham - 8
  • Grant – 59
  • Gray – 36
  • Greeley - 3
  • Greenwood – 11
  • Hamilton – 38
  • Harper – 2
  • Harvey – 99
  • Haskell – 35
  • Hodgeman – 10
  • Jackson – 124
  • Jefferson – 39
  • Jewell – 4
  • Johnson – 3,370
  • Kearny – 50
  • Kingman - 5
  • Kiowa – 3
  • Labette – 76
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,264
  • Lincoln - 4
  • Linn – 19
  • Logan – 2
  • Lyon – 528
  • Marshall – 7
  • Marion – 26
  • McPherson – 98
  • Meade – 32
  • Miami – 67
  • Mitchell – 16
  • Montgomery – 69
  • Morris – 5
  • Morton – 7
  • Nemaha – 34
  • Neosho – 46
  • Ness – 5
  • Norton – 20
  • Osage – 30
  • Osborne – 3
  • Ottawa – 20
  • Pawnee – 8
  • Phillips – 34
  • Pottawatomie – 95
  • Pratt – 22
  • Reno – 141
  • Republic – 19
  • Rice – 10
  • Riley – 346
  • Rooks – 9
  • Rush - 4
  • Russell - 2
  • Saline – 222
  • Scott – 16
  • Sedgwick – 2,595
  • Seward – 1,038
  • Shawnee – 1,092
  • Sheridan – 7
  • Sherman – 9
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 2
  • Stanton – 12
  • Stevens – 36
  • Sumner – 49
  • Thomas – 19
  • Trego – 3
  • Wabaunsee – 38
  • Washington – 1
  • Wilson – 4
  • Woodson – 9
  • Wyandotte – 3,391

For more information visit the KDHE website.

