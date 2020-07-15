Kansas climbs to almost 300 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 21,000 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,933 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths, 11 more than Monday, July 13, and 20,933 cases, 875 more than Monday.

The KDHE also says there have been 1,393 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 218,441 negative tests.

The KDHE says county counts are as follows:

Allen – 8

Anderson – 18

Atchison – 45

Barber – 3

Barton – 64

Bourbon – 42

Brown – 23

Butler – 114

Chase – 6

Chautauqua – 5

Cherokee – 57

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 14

Cloud – 26

Coffey – 57

Comanche – 3

Cowley – 90

Crawford – 328

Decatur - 3

Dickinson – 22

Doniphan – 27

Douglas – 490

Edwards – 8

Elk - 1

Ellis – 67

Ellsworth – 14

Finney – 1,571

Ford – 2,046

Franklin – 99

Geary – 126

Gove – 2

Graham - 8

Grant – 59

Gray – 36

Greeley - 3

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 38

Harper – 2

Harvey – 99

Haskell – 35

Hodgeman – 10

Jackson – 124

Jefferson – 39

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 3,370

Kearny – 50

Kingman - 5

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 76

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,264

Lincoln - 4

Linn – 19

Logan – 2

Lyon – 528

Marshall – 7

Marion – 26

McPherson – 98

Meade – 32

Miami – 67

Mitchell – 16

Montgomery – 69

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 34

Neosho – 46

Ness – 5

Norton – 20

Osage – 30

Osborne – 3

Ottawa – 20

Pawnee – 8

Phillips – 34

Pottawatomie – 95

Pratt – 22

Reno – 141

Republic – 19

Rice – 10

Riley – 346

Rooks – 9

Rush - 4

Russell - 2

Saline – 222

Scott – 16

Sedgwick – 2,595

Seward – 1,038

Shawnee – 1,092

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 9

Smith – 3

Stafford – 2

Stanton – 12

Stevens – 36

Sumner – 49

Thomas – 19

Trego – 3

Wabaunsee – 38

Washington – 1

Wilson – 4

Woodson – 9

Wyandotte – 3,391

For more information visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.