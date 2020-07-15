Kansas climbs to almost 300 COVID-19 related deaths, almost 21,000 positive cases
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,933 positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 299 COVID-19 related deaths, 11 more than Monday, July 13, and 20,933 cases, 875 more than Monday.
The KDHE also says there have been 1,393 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 218,441 negative tests.
The KDHE says county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 8
- Anderson – 18
- Atchison – 45
- Barber – 3
- Barton – 64
- Bourbon – 42
- Brown – 23
- Butler – 114
- Chase – 6
- Chautauqua – 5
- Cherokee – 57
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 34
- Clay – 14
- Cloud – 26
- Coffey – 57
- Comanche – 3
- Cowley – 90
- Crawford – 328
- Decatur - 3
- Dickinson – 22
- Doniphan – 27
- Douglas – 490
- Edwards – 8
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 67
- Ellsworth – 14
- Finney – 1,571
- Ford – 2,046
- Franklin – 99
- Geary – 126
- Gove – 2
- Graham - 8
- Grant – 59
- Gray – 36
- Greeley - 3
- Greenwood – 11
- Hamilton – 38
- Harper – 2
- Harvey – 99
- Haskell – 35
- Hodgeman – 10
- Jackson – 124
- Jefferson – 39
- Jewell – 4
- Johnson – 3,370
- Kearny – 50
- Kingman - 5
- Kiowa – 3
- Labette – 76
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,264
- Lincoln - 4
- Linn – 19
- Logan – 2
- Lyon – 528
- Marshall – 7
- Marion – 26
- McPherson – 98
- Meade – 32
- Miami – 67
- Mitchell – 16
- Montgomery – 69
- Morris – 5
- Morton – 7
- Nemaha – 34
- Neosho – 46
- Ness – 5
- Norton – 20
- Osage – 30
- Osborne – 3
- Ottawa – 20
- Pawnee – 8
- Phillips – 34
- Pottawatomie – 95
- Pratt – 22
- Reno – 141
- Republic – 19
- Rice – 10
- Riley – 346
- Rooks – 9
- Rush - 4
- Russell - 2
- Saline – 222
- Scott – 16
- Sedgwick – 2,595
- Seward – 1,038
- Shawnee – 1,092
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 9
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 2
- Stanton – 12
- Stevens – 36
- Sumner – 49
- Thomas – 19
- Trego – 3
- Wabaunsee – 38
- Washington – 1
- Wilson – 4
- Woodson – 9
- Wyandotte – 3,391
For more information visit the KDHE website.
