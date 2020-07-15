Kansas cities receive $18.5 million for road improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas are receiving $18.5 million for road improvement projects.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says 36 projects improving intersections and roads in Kansas cities have been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program, which funds improvements for state highways that extend through cities.

KDOT says cities will receive a combined total of $18.5 million in funding under the CCLIP for the projects including $8.9 million in the state fiscal year 2022 and $9.6 million in the state fiscal year 2023.

According to KDOT, cities under 2,500 residents aren’t required to provide a match. Projects in this program may fall into one of three categories: Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR) or Geometric Improvement (GI).

KDOT says SP projects involve maintenance work such as resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project. PR projects typically involve full-depth pavement replacement without changing the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues. GI projects address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration to address capacity. KDOT says the PR and GI categories are funded up to $1 million per project.

KDOT says for the state fiscal year 2022, the city, category and amount awarded include:

Emporia Surface Preservation $300,000

Gardner Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

White City Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Beloit Surface Preservation $300,000

Junction City Surface Preservation $300,000

Norton Geometric Improvement $1,000,000

Colby Surface Preservation $300,000

Smith Center Surface Preservation $300,000

Arma Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Columbus Surface Preservation $300,000

Ottawa Surface Preservation $300,000

Pittsburg Surface Preservation $300,000

Harper Surface Preservation $300,000

El Dorado Surface Preservation $300,000

Arkansas City Surface Preservation $300,000

Kingman Surface Preservation $300,000

Ulysses Geometric Improvement $1,000,000

Cimarron Surface Preservation $300,000

KDOT says for the fiscal year 2023, the city, category and amount awarded include:

St. Marys Surface Preservation $300,000

Emporia Surface Preservation $300,000

Bonner Springs Surface Preservation $300,000

Atchison Surface Preservation $300,000

Leavenworth Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Junction City Pavement Restoration $700,000

Abilene Surface Preservation $300,000

Clyde Surface Preservation $300,000

Atwood Geometric Improvement $1,000,000

Smith Center Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Parsons Surface Preservation $200,000

Coffeyville Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Wellington Surface Preservation $300,000

Hutchinson Surface Preservation $300,000

LaCrosse Pavement Restoration $700,000

Wichita Surface Preservation $300,000

Sublette Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Cimarron Surface Preservation $300,000

