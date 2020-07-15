Advertisement

Kansas cities receive $18.5 million for road improvements

(KTVF)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas are receiving $18.5 million for road improvement projects.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says 36 projects improving intersections and roads in Kansas cities have been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program, which funds improvements for state highways that extend through cities.

KDOT says cities will receive a combined total of $18.5 million in funding under the CCLIP for the projects including $8.9 million in the state fiscal year 2022 and $9.6 million in the state fiscal year 2023.

According to KDOT, cities under 2,500 residents aren’t required to provide a match. Projects in this program may fall into one of three categories: Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR) or Geometric Improvement (GI).

KDOT says SP projects involve maintenance work such as resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project. PR projects typically involve full-depth pavement replacement without changing the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues. GI projects address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration to address capacity. KDOT says the PR and GI categories are funded up to $1 million per project.

KDOT says for the state fiscal year 2022, the city, category and amount awarded include:

  • Emporia                            Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Gardner                             Pavement Restoration                      $1,000,000
  • White City                       Pavement Restoration                      $1,000,000
  • Beloit                               Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Junction City                   Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Norton                               Geometric Improvement                  $1,000,000
  • Colby                               Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Smith Center                     Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Arma                               Pavement Restoration                      $1,000,000
  • Columbus                          Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Ottawa                             Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Pittsburg                            Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Harper                              Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • El Dorado                        Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Arkansas City                  Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Kingman                          Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Ulysses                            Geometric Improvement                $1,000,000
  • Cimarron                         Surface Preservation                          $300,000

KDOT says for the fiscal year 2023, the city, category and amount awarded include:

  • St. Marys                           Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Emporia                           Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Bonner Springs                 Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Atchison                          Surface Preservation                           $300,000
  • Leavenworth                    Pavement Restoration                    $1,000,000
  • Junction City                   Pavement Restoration                       $700,000
  • Abilene                              Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Clyde                               Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Atwood                            Geometric Improvement                $1,000,000
  • Smith Center                    Pavement Restoration                    $1,000,000
  • Parsons                            Surface Preservation                          $200,000
  • Coffeyville                       Pavement Restoration                    $1,000,000
  • Wellington                       Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • Hutchinson                      Surface Preservation                          $300,000
  • LaCrosse                          Pavement Restoration                       $700,000
  • Wichita                              Surface Preservation                            $300,000
  • Sublette                            Pavement Restoration                    $1,000,000
  • Cimarron                         Surface Preservation                          $300,000

