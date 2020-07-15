Kansas cities receive $18.5 million for road improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas are receiving $18.5 million for road improvement projects.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says 36 projects improving intersections and roads in Kansas cities have been selected for funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program, which funds improvements for state highways that extend through cities.
KDOT says cities will receive a combined total of $18.5 million in funding under the CCLIP for the projects including $8.9 million in the state fiscal year 2022 and $9.6 million in the state fiscal year 2023.
According to KDOT, cities under 2,500 residents aren’t required to provide a match. Projects in this program may fall into one of three categories: Surface Preservation (SP), Pavement Restoration (PR) or Geometric Improvement (GI).
KDOT says SP projects involve maintenance work such as resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project. PR projects typically involve full-depth pavement replacement without changing the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues. GI projects address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration to address capacity. KDOT says the PR and GI categories are funded up to $1 million per project.
KDOT says for the state fiscal year 2022, the city, category and amount awarded include:
- Emporia Surface Preservation $300,000
- Gardner Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- White City Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- Beloit Surface Preservation $300,000
- Junction City Surface Preservation $300,000
- Norton Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
- Colby Surface Preservation $300,000
- Smith Center Surface Preservation $300,000
- Arma Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- Columbus Surface Preservation $300,000
- Ottawa Surface Preservation $300,000
- Pittsburg Surface Preservation $300,000
- Harper Surface Preservation $300,000
- El Dorado Surface Preservation $300,000
- Arkansas City Surface Preservation $300,000
- Kingman Surface Preservation $300,000
- Ulysses Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
- Cimarron Surface Preservation $300,000
KDOT says for the fiscal year 2023, the city, category and amount awarded include:
- St. Marys Surface Preservation $300,000
- Emporia Surface Preservation $300,000
- Bonner Springs Surface Preservation $300,000
- Atchison Surface Preservation $300,000
- Leavenworth Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- Junction City Pavement Restoration $700,000
- Abilene Surface Preservation $300,000
- Clyde Surface Preservation $300,000
- Atwood Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
- Smith Center Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- Parsons Surface Preservation $200,000
- Coffeyville Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- Wellington Surface Preservation $300,000
- Hutchinson Surface Preservation $300,000
- LaCrosse Pavement Restoration $700,000
- Wichita Surface Preservation $300,000
- Sublette Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
- Cimarron Surface Preservation $300,000
