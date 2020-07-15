Kansas advance balloting numbers are in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State Office has received numbers for the first day of advance voting.

The Kansas Secretary of State Office says it has received numbers for the first day of advance balloting in the state.

The Office says on the first day of voting, Wednesday, July 15:

263,046 ballots have been mailed

136 ballots have been returned

Compared to 2016 - 36,020 sent; 81 returned

Compared to 2018 - 33,067 sent; 58 returned

According to the Office 2020 Primary Party affiliation breakdown ballots mailed are:

Democrats - 131,703

Republicans - 130,048

The Office says the party affiliation of ballots voted and returned are:

Democrats - 88

Republican - 48

