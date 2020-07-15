Advertisement

How to spot Comet Neowise

It will be visible until mid-August
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of a newly discovered comet streaking through Earth’s night skies.

The comet’s moniker is Neowise. It got its name from NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted the comet in March.

It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset. The comet will appear low on the horizon.

It will climb a little bit higher in the sky each day until it disappears next month. It won’t make a return appearance for about 7,000 years.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.
To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.(Source: NASA)

If you’re in an area with little or no light pollution, you should be able to see it with the naked eye. Otherwise, you’ll need binoculars to spot the long tail, according to NASA.

And, in case you were wondering, the comet doesn’t pose any danger to the planet and will pass by harmlessly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN and Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 383 announces reopening plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 announces its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

National

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

News

Kansas State Board of Education accepts school reopening guidance document

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education has accepted the school reopening guidance document announced in Governor Kelly’s news conference on Wednesday, July 15.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly to delay schools reopening until after Labor Day

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas State Department of Education released a draft of its recommendations for schools to reopen in the fall.

National

N.C. city approves reparations for Black residents through community investment

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Asheville City Council apologized for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and denial of basic liberties in a unanimous vote, reports the Citizen-Times.

Latest News

News

Suspect in Topeka February homicide bound over for trial

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chad Thomas Cuevas has been bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court in relation to a February homicide.

National

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Scholastic announced that Joanna Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

News

Kansas businesses impacted by COVID-19 see $3 million in grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran announces $3 million in grants are going to support Kansas businesses impacted by COVID-19.

News

Teachers protest outside Capitol urging Kansas to follow CDC guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
An hour before Gov. Laura Kelly's news conference, around 30 teachers, parents and concerned citizens gathered outside the capitol to protest reopening schools in the fall.

News

Marshall announces Point-of-Care testing for nursing homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Marshall applauds point-of-care testing for nursing homes.

Local

City of Manhattan receives $2.8 million grant from KDOT

Updated: 1 hour ago
Earlier this month the Kansas Department of Transportation announced a grant will be awarded to the City of Manhattan for a portion of the North Campus Corridor project.