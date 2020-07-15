District Attorney defends timing in Watkins filing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says timeliness, not politics, led to his Tuesday evening announcement of criminal charges against U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins.

Kagay filed felony counts Tuesday of interference with law enforcement for providing false information, voting without being qualified, and unlawful advance voting, plus a misdemeanor for not notifying the DMV of an address change. The charges stem from the 2019 Topeka City Council election, when Watkins registered using the address of a UPS store. He said it was a mistake, and later changed it to a west Topeka apartment complex.

Kagay issued a news release announcing the charges around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, about 45 minutes before Watkins and Republican challengers Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor met in a debate.

Watkins called the timing “hyper-political,” but Kagay says it simply was the timeline on which the case unfolded.

The allegations came to light in December 2019, and Kagay asked the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The COVID-19 pandemic, and several violent offenses slowed their work, but the sheriff’s office did send initial reports to Kagay’s office in April. He said he reviewed them and request follow-up information. He sent another request for further information in May, which he received in June. During that timeframe, he says, the prosecutor handling the case took personal medical leave. Kagay said the final information came in Friday, he received the affidavit Tuesday afternoon, filed the charges, and issued the news release.

Kagay said he typically issues news releases after 5 p.m., because that is when the work of the day is complete, and things slow down.

“We don’t do anything based on politics” Kagay told 13 NEWS. “We’re in the Capital City. We deal with a lot of situations that could be political and sometimes people in public office are subject to an inquiry. But I have worked very hard that this office is above that.”

Kagay said he met LaTurner once, in passing, and has no relationship with him. As to allegations from Watkins’ campaign that Kagay and LaTurner share a consultant, Kagay said he only recently learned that they used the same political mailing company in the past.

As for what’s next, Kagay said no arrest warrant will be issued. Instead, he said he will issue a summons for Watkins to appear in court. An appearance currently is set for December 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.