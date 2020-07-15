City of Manhattan receives $2.8 million grant from KDOT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Earlier this month the Kansas Department of Transportation announced a grant will be awarded to the City of Manhattan for a portion of the North Campus Corridor project.

The city will receive the maximum state award of $2,897,774.00 to help fund the portion of Kimball Avenue between College and Denison Avenues.

The North Campus Corridor project widens Kimball Avenue, adding a center median to improve safety.

The City of Manhattan is responsible for a cash match of $5 million to fund the remainder of this portion of the project.

Along with the KDOT grant Kansas State University is contributing $10 million over the next 20 years, and K-State Athletics is contributing $3 million towards the infrastructure development.

“We’re very excited about the award, that project did have quite a gap in financing. We have partnered with K-State, we’re using sales tax that are being generated on campus throughout the entire corridor.” City of Manhattan, KS, deputy city manager, Jason Hilgers says.

The North Campus Corridor project is scheduled to finish in 2023, in-line with the opening of the NBAF facility on Denison Avenue.

