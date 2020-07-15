Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club holds annual “Stuff the Bus” Event

(WILX)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held its annual Stuff the Bus event on Wednesday. The project, which began as a Leadership Greater Topeka community project, helps provide school supplies to children in the Topeka community. Now in its fifth year, Stuff the Bus has collected nearly $50,000 worth of supplies and monetary donations.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Stuff the Bus hit the road and stopped at three locations across the city to collect donations: the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Thornton Place Retirement Community and the Mars Candy Factory.

There are 14 Boys and Girls Clubs in Topeka that will benefit from this supply drive.

