Boys & Girls Club holds annual “Stuff the Bus” Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka held its annual Stuff the Bus event on Wednesday. The project, which began as a Leadership Greater Topeka community project, helps provide school supplies to children in the Topeka community. Now in its fifth year, Stuff the Bus has collected nearly $50,000 worth of supplies and monetary donations.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Stuff the Bus hit the road and stopped at three locations across the city to collect donations: the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Thornton Place Retirement Community and the Mars Candy Factory.

There are 14 Boys and Girls Clubs in Topeka that will benefit from this supply drive.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.