Victim identified in Central Topeka shooting

Topeka Police investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Clay St., July 13, 2020.
Topeka Police investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Clay St., July 13, 2020.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the deceased victim of a shooting in central Topeka on Monday night, July 13.

The Topeka Police Department says Harry T. Jenkins, 66, has been identified as the deceased victim of the shooting on Southwest Clay St. on Monday night, July 13.

TPD says it received reports around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, of a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Clay.

Officers say they located two victims, one had non-life-threatening injuries, who is expected to recover. The other victim has been identified as Harry T. Jenkins, 66, of Topeka.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

