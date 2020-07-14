Tuesday forecast: Isolated morning showers, hot/humid afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SHORT TERM FORECAST: Storms in central Kansas from overnight will continue to weaken as it progresses eastward. There does remain a chance isolated showers continue to hold together through mid-morning across eastern Kansas with dry conditions by this afternoon.

Hot weather will persist through the rest of the week with a brief cool down tomorrow. While temperatures will be much cooler, the humidity will remain high. Friday through Sunday will be the hottest 3 day stretch even through there will be other days that will be hot including today and early next week but with the combination of lows staying very warm Friday night through Sunday night where it may not get cooler than 75° it’s going to be the worst part of the heat wave.

Storm chances are interesting. Our highest chance for storms will be tonight into tomorrow morning however the short term computer models are very limited on rainfall across the area vs the medium and long range models which show several spots with at least 0.20″ of rain. The official forecast is still leaning toward the higher rainfall totals with many spots ranging anywhere from 0.10″-0.50″ however if the short term models verify most spots may not even get up to 0.10″.

Today: Few showers possible this morning, most spots dry with partial clearing this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s to as hot as 107°. Heat advisory this afternoon for areas southeast of the turnpike including Topeka. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Some storms may be strong to severe with a hail/wind threat.

Tomorrow: Will keep the chance for showers/storms in the morning with a slight chance a few showers may linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. How much cloud cover and any lingering rain will determine how warm it’ll get. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Temperatures heat back up Thursday with highs around 90°. Cloud cover remains a concern through Thursday possibly Friday which may factor into how warm it’s going to get.

There does remain small chances for storms Thursday night and Monday night otherwise expect hot and humid conditions with heat indices up to 110° by this weekend.

Stay updated and check back about the details on the storm chances especially for tonight. While there may be a few spotty rain showers possibly a t-storm or two this morning, it will not be widespread. We’ve had several heat waves so far this season but this weekend’s heat wave will be the worst with the hottest temperatures. We always talk about the highs being so hot but because the temperatures aren’t going to be that cool at night if you don’t have proper shelter with AC it can be fatal. Check on those you know that don’t have a place to cool down (or if it’s you) and start planning on finding a place for this weekend to stay safe.

Hail/wind threat with any storms that develop Tuesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat for any leftover storms in the morning (conditional risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

