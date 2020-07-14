Advertisement

Tuesday forecast: Isolated morning showers, hot/humid afternoon

Monitoring a storm chance tonight
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SHORT TERM FORECAST: Storms in central Kansas from overnight will continue to weaken as it progresses eastward. There does remain a chance isolated showers continue to hold together through mid-morning across eastern Kansas with dry conditions by this afternoon.

Hot weather will persist through the rest of the week with a brief cool down tomorrow. While temperatures will be much cooler, the humidity will remain high. Friday through Sunday will be the hottest 3 day stretch even through there will be other days that will be  hot including today and early next week but with the combination of lows staying very warm Friday night through Sunday night where it may not get cooler than 75° it’s going to be the worst part of the heat wave.

Storm chances are interesting. Our highest chance for storms will be tonight into tomorrow morning however the short term computer models are very limited on rainfall across the area vs the medium and long range models which show several spots with at least 0.20″ of rain. The official forecast is still leaning toward the higher rainfall totals with many spots ranging anywhere from 0.10″-0.50″ however if the short term models verify most spots may not even get up to 0.10″. 

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Few showers possible this morning, most spots dry with partial clearing this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 90s.  Heat indices in the upper 90s to as hot as 107°. Heat advisory this afternoon for areas southeast of the turnpike including Topeka. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Some storms may be strong to severe with a hail/wind threat.

Tomorrow: Will keep the chance for showers/storms in the morning with a slight chance a few showers may linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. How much cloud cover and any lingering rain will determine how warm it’ll get. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Temperatures heat back up Thursday with highs around 90°. Cloud cover remains a concern through Thursday possibly Friday which may factor into how warm it’s going to get. 

There does remain small chances for storms Thursday night and Monday night otherwise expect hot and humid conditions with heat indices up to 110° by this weekend.

Taking Action:

  1. Stay updated and check back about the details on the storm chances especially for tonight. While there may be a few spotty rain showers possibly a t-storm or two this morning, it will not be widespread.
  2. We’ve had several heat waves so far this season but this weekend’s heat wave will be the worst with the hottest temperatures. We always talk about the highs being so hot but because the temperatures aren’t going to be that cool at night if you don’t have proper shelter with AC it can be fatal. Check on those you know that don’t have a place to cool down (or if it’s you) and start planning on finding a place for this weekend to stay safe.
Hail/wind threat with any storms that develop Tuesday night
Hail/wind threat with any storms that develop Tuesday night(SPC/WIBW)
Hail/wind threat for any leftover storms in the morning (conditional risk)
Hail/wind threat for any leftover storms in the morning (conditional risk)(SPC/WIBW)
Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center.
Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center.(WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Tuesday and much hotter by weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Hottest days so far of 2020, expected this weekend

Forecast

Hottest days of summer expected this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Monday forecast: Hot week ahead with scattered storms Tuesday night

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hot to begin the week, extremely hot by the weekend

Forecast

Breezy & hot Monday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs near 90

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny with low humidity today

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast

Sunny, cooler Sunday with low humidity

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast

Enhanced risk of severe storms today

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hail up to tennis ball size and damaging wind gusts possible.

Forecast

Storm chance today, slight risk of severe weather

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Low confidence in timing of storm potential.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hot again today with storms tonight

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Some storms overnight may be strong or severe

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hot afternoon, storms possible at night

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Peyton Sanders
Afternoon heat index from 95 to 100 degrees