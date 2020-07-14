Advertisement

TPD announces Walk-In Reporting Phase

The Topeka Police Department has officially implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka due to the call load.
The Topeka Police Department has officially implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka due to the call load.(Phil Anderson)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has officially implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka due to the call load.

TPD announced on Tuesday morning the call loads within 24 hours of shootings in the area.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, Deputies will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

- Injury, possible injury or death to any person

- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

- Hit-and-run incidents

- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

- Any hazardous material situation

- When the accident results in major traffic congestion

Topeka Police wants to remind drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

