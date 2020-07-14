Topeka Police investigate two late night robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says there were two separate robbery incidents around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

The Topeka Police Department says the city saw two separate robbery incidents last night, Monday, July 13, around 10 p.m. and both incidents remain under investigation.

According to the TPD, officers responded to reports of an alarm at Cirillia’s at 3300 SW Topeka Blvd.

Officers say upon arrival they spoke with an employee who stated a male came into the store, produced a weapon and demanded money.

Officers say nothing was reportedly taken from the store and the suspect has not been located while the incident remains under investigation.

TPD says officers also reported to the 700 block of SW Topeka Blvd. around 10:19 p.m. on Monday, July 13, with reports of another possible robbery.

Officers say upon arrival of the residence, an adult male was located who witnesses say was the victim of a robbery. According to officers, the victim was not cooperative and no suspect has been located.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.