Topeka Hospitals struggles with staffing due to COVID-19 community spread

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail officials say a couple hundred employees are out of commission due to COVID-19.

Healthcare workers have to be extra cautious - which means that even if they come into contact with someone who has the virus - or are showing one or two symptoms - they’ve required to stay home.

They’re not just getting it from work - only 37 employees have come into contact with the virus at the hospital.

That means the vast majority of employees missing work have been exposed by the community spread of the COVID-19.

Its a similar story at St. Francis with just over 30 employees out of commission.

Stormont Vail’s President and CEO Dr. Rob Kanagy says it’s a relatively recent issue.

”This phenomena has really just in the last few days become more of an issue. We had been doing very well but as the number of cases increased, the percentage of tests positive increases, it’s become more of an issue for us,” he said.

Though it’s definitely causing issues with staffing and increasing the need for overtime - the good news is that the hospital is still operating perfectly fine.

Dr. Kanagy says the in-patient COVID-19 count is the highest it’s been at 17 - but that the number is still manageable.

