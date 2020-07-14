Skyline Park to open every Wednesday in July to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Parks for All Foundation and Azura Credit Union have teamed up with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to celebrate National Parks and Recreation month this July.

They’re opening Skyline Park, home to Azura Trails, every Wednesday this month from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. so community members can have easy access to the North Summit, which provides a panoramic view of the city from the highest point in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec’s Rec and Roll van will be at the park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15 and 22 with a guide to native prairie plants that can be found in the park.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.