1 dead in Central Topeka shooting

Topeka Police investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Clay St., July 13, 2020.
Topeka Police investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of SW Clay St., July 13, 2020.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person was killed in a shooting in Central Topeka.

The call came around 8 p.m. Monday from the 1100 block of SW Clay. An officer on the scene confirmed one person was dead. TPD Lt. Steve Roth said there was a second person wounded, but he could not confirm the extent of that person’s injuries, or provide information on possible suspects.

Several streets in the area are closed while authorities investigate.

This is a developing situation. 13 NEWS will provide updates as information becomes available.

