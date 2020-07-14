Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Making a difference, one mask at a time

Brenda Brazzle is honoring her daughter's legacy while giving back to the community.
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Giving back to the community, and honoring her daughter’s legacy, one Wamego woman has found a way to continue helping the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Just over 4 years ago, Brenda Brazzle encountered the heartache of losing a child. Her daughter Jessica passed away at age 27, after a long battle with an interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension.

“She was a big, big butterfly believer. She…she believes that, you know, that’s your way of getting…butterfly…your message to her is by a butterfly.” Brenda says.

Since then, Brenda honors Jessica’s memory through projects to Give back…homemade cloth facemasks seemed most fitting this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love sewing. It’s therapy for me, and I really do enjoy it. I love helping other people.” Brenda says.

Since March, Brenda has made more than two thousand masks for the community, but Brenda says she doesn’t deserve all the credit.

“If it wasn’t for the community, I would not be doing this, because the community has helped me so much.” Brenda says.

Community members donated fabric and thread from their personal collections, plus gift cards for the Brazzles to grab A meal before Brenda sews more masks in the evenings.

“It’s nice, because then I don’t have to fix supper, we can go get something to eat and bring it back.” Brenda says.

Brenda says her daycare kids have even helped with making masks on occasion.

“I go ahead and cut out the squares, and I have those already ready. Sometimes they match them up and then someone pins them together.” Brenda says.

The masks are free for anyone who needs one —- Brenda has set up a contact free pick-up on her front porch for people who need a mask.

“I go out and kinda show them how to make them so they fit them perfectly, plus I like to see the person, and I sometimes share my story about Jessica with them.” Brenda says.

Brenda has made a bet with her son, Scott, who lives in Ford County, that she will make more masks than COVID-19 positive test results for the county, which is also now over 2,000

Brenda’s masks are available for porch pick-up at 4357 Coventry Circle in Wamego, Kansas.

