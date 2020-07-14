Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 9 new positive COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries overnight

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County sees 9 new positive cases since the Monday, July 12, report and 26 more recoveries.

Riley County Emergency Operations Center says the county has seen nine new positive cases since the July 12 report and 26 more recoveries. This brings the county totals to 133 active cases and 228 recovered. Three residents have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with the last fatality occurring on June 10.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has no COVID-19 patients and five peoples under investigation currently hospitalized. The hospital says one patient is on a ventilator at this time.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 331 positive cases for the county, however, there are actually 364 positive cases.

