Advertisement

Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired "MythBusters" for 13 years, is said to have confirmed former co-host Grant Imahara’s death Monday.
A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired "MythBusters" for 13 years, is said to have confirmed former co-host Grant Imahara’s death Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer and former co-host of “MythBusters,” has died, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for Discovery, which aired the show for 13 years, confirmed Imahara’s death Monday to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died following a brain aneurysm.

Imahara’s fellow “MythBusters” hosts Adam Savage and Kari Byron paid tribute to him on Twitter Monday night.

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” Savage wrote.

Byron posted a picture of herself, Imahara and a third “MythBusters” host, Tory Belleci, and wrote, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Making a difference, one mask at a time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Giving back to the community, and honoring her daughter’s legacy, one Wamego woman has found a way to continue helping the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Topeka Hospitals struggles with staffing due to COVID-19 community spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Stormont Vail officials say a couple hundred employees are out of commission due to COVID-19.

News

Salute Our Heroes - Making a difference, one mask at a time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Salute Our Heroes - Making a difference, one mask at a time

Sports

2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl practice kicks off with extra precautions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Ahead of Saturday’s 47th annual Kansas Shrine bowl, both teams are taking extra precautions to safely pull off the first organized high school football game played in the state this year.

Latest News

News

Briman’s closing after eight decades in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Briman's Leading Jewelers at 7th and Kansas is beginning its going out of business sale.

News

Briman's closing after 80 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
Briman's Leading Jewelers opened in downtown Topeka in 1940.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 4 hours ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

News

1 dead in Central Topeka shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Topeka Police were investigating a shooting Monday night in the 1100 block of SW Clay.

National

Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.