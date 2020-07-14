Pottawatomie Co. moves forward with County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Fair will still be held this year with COVID-19 precautions.

The Pottawatomie County Fair board, along with consultation from the County Extension Office and recommendations from the local County Health Department says they have decided to plan a traditional fair this year, with a few COVID-19 modifications.

The County says the fair will be open to the public on July 30 - August 2. Due to COVID-19, some activities will be reduced to maintain safe social distancing measures says the board.

The fair board is asking attendees to check schedules carefully as some events have changed, the OPEN CLASS is restricted to Pottawatomie County residents only and all rabbit competitions have been canceled due to a rabbit disease outbreak.

For more information on the fair or to see a schedule of events visit the Pottawatomie County Fair website.

