Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. moves forward with County Fair

(KXII)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Fair will still be held this year with COVID-19 precautions.

The Pottawatomie County Fair board, along with consultation from the County Extension Office and recommendations from the local County Health Department says they have decided to plan a traditional fair this year, with a few COVID-19 modifications.

The County says the fair will be open to the public on July 30 - August 2. Due to COVID-19, some activities will be reduced to maintain safe social distancing measures says the board.

The fair board is asking attendees to check schedules carefully as some events have changed, the OPEN CLASS is restricted to Pottawatomie County residents only and all rabbit competitions have been canceled due to a rabbit disease outbreak.

For more information on the fair or to see a schedule of events visit the Pottawatomie County Fair website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fogger helping to keep workers and customers safe

Updated: seconds ago
The Capper Foundation is using a disinfecting fog machine to help clean cars.

News

Victim identified in Central Topeka shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department has identified the deceased victim of a shooting in south Topeka on Monday night, July 13.

News

Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed from Kansas travel quarantine list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina are no longer on the state’s travel quarantine list.

News

Kansas Education Commissioner asks community members to write guidelines for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Randy Watson says community members will be able to come together to discuss guidelines for school districts reopening.

Latest News

News

Kansas Co. provides bio-security in the COVID-19 era

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lenexa-based company has launched a product line providing extra biosecurity for schools, businesses and community organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KCC order requests transparency from AECOM, justification of redacted rate study report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered transparency fro AECOM and justification of their redaction of the electric rate study report.

News

Patrick Mahomes joins NFL conversation on race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the appearance of Patrick Mahomes in an NFL player video condemning racial injustice was a key factor in his swift response.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Hot and humid this afternoon, storms tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Monitoring a storm chance tonight

News

Fillmore St. closes in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fillmore St. between 8th and 9th to close in Topeka.

Crime

Topeka Police investigate two late night robberies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department says there were two separate robbery incidents around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13.