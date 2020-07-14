Police negotiating with man who won’t get out of car in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are trying to negotiate with a man to exit his car after a pursuit.

The chase ended at the intersection of SW Holly and McAlister.

Police have not said why they tried to stop the driver.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

Editors note: The videos below are from a person in the the area, not WIBW. They are live and unedited, which could include curse words.

