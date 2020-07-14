Advertisement

Police negotiating with man who won’t get out of car in SW Topeka

Topeka Police are trying to negotiate with a man to exit his car.
Topeka Police are trying to negotiate with a man to exit his car.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are trying to negotiate with a man to exit his car after a pursuit.

The chase ended at the intersection of SW Holly and McAlister.

Police have not said why they tried to stop the driver.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as it becomes available.

Editors note: The videos below are from a person in the the area, not WIBW. They are live and unedited, which could include curse words.

Posted by Kendra Soto on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Posted by Kendra Soto on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

