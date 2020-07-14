Advertisement

Police investigating double homicide near downtown Topeka

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of SW 5th St. around 1:50 on reports of a shooting.
By Dylan Olson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of SW 5th St. around 1:50 on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two victims inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

