Police investigating double homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 500 block of SW 5th St. around 1:50 on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two victims inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

