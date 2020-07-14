Police investigating double homicide near downtown Topeka
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.
According to police, they were called to the 500 block of SW 5th St. around 1:50 on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found two victims inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information should contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
